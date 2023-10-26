WCAX welcomes John McMahon to the morning show
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Channel 3 This Morning” is welcoming a new member to our team.
John McMahon will be joining Elissa Borden at the desk every morning to bring you the latest headlines.
John comes to Vermont from a station in Iowa where he was also a morning anchor. Before that, he worked at a station in Oregon.
Watch John and Elissa on the desk on “Channel Three This Morning.”
