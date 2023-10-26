DCF workers testify on juvenile justice system in disarray

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Employees Association is calling on Governor Phil Scott to issue a state of emergency over a lack of housing and treatment in the state’s juvenile system. It comes as Department for Children and Families workers Thursday testified before lawmakers that the system is at a breaking point.

The Scott administration three years ago closed the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation facility after a sweeping federal lawsuit alleging abuse. That triggered a shift in state policy focused on helping troubled youth through treatment instead of punishment.

But with Woodside closed, the state has not had a facility to house youth in crisis, many contending with deep trauma, violence, substance use, and psychiatric issues. State social workers told lawmakers Thursday that kids are often being housed in inappropriate settings like hospitals or police department conference rooms.

“We do not have a system in place to keep these kids safe, and myself and my peers, the staff within family services safe,” said DCF’s Trissie Casanova.

Woodside was just one piece of a complex puzzle in the state’s system serving youth. There’s also a lack of capacity in other levels of care, like psychiatric and community-based residential care.

State employees are calling on the governor to issue a state of emergency in DCF’s Family Services Division that would open up additional funding and staff. “Cutting red tape and moving the total force and all available resources of state government to bring to fruition immediate beds of any type,” said VSEA’s Steve Howard.

DCF Commissioner Chris Winters says staffing shortages at every level of care have taken a big toll. He likens the situation to running a hospital without an ER. “It’s operating a hospital without having that highest acute needs piece, and it has a huge impact on the rest of the system,” Winters said.

The Scott administration is turning to contracted help to take pressure off of state workers, including plans for housing youth with different levels of need. That includes hiring a contractor to house up to four teens at the highest risk at the temporary Middlesex mental health facility set up after Tropical Storm Irene.

“Our need is so acute. We need not just the secure level but also kids who may or may not be justice-involved,” said DCF’s Aryka Radke.

A legal fight over whether the state can open another privately-run facility to stabilize youth in Newbury is still pending before the Vermont Supreme Court.

Barring any potential action happening in the next few weeks, leaders say the soonest the temporary facility in Middlesex could be brought online is anywhere from January to March.

