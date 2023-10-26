How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

FEMA application deadline next week

By Darren Perron
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mark your calendars -- Halloween this year isn’t just a spooky holiday, it’s also an important deadline for those impacted by flooding this summer.

Vermonters in approved counties have until midnight on October 31 to apply for FEMA individual assistance grants.

As of last week, FEMA says upwards of $22 million has been approved for their Individual and Households Program grants. Those who have been rejected are able to appeal that process, but only if their application has already been submitted.

Darren Perron spoke with FEMA’s Briana Fenton about the importance of getting the paperwork in on time.

Related Stories:

Taking a look at flood recovery funds received so far

Closed by summer flooding, a Londonderry landmark readies to reopen its doors

3 months after floods, Vt. officials balance recovery with resiliency

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

Lewiston Strong
Maine communities remain under lockdown for 2nd day
The Firefolk Arts gallery opened in Waitsfield in May.
New Mad River Valley gallery seeks to showcase under-represented artists
Junior
Pets with Potential: Meet Junior & Teddy
File photo
Worcester man faces DUI charges in Route 2 motorcycle crash
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Thursday moved for a vote to censure Representative Marjorie...
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments