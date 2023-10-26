FEMA application deadline next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mark your calendars -- Halloween this year isn’t just a spooky holiday, it’s also an important deadline for those impacted by flooding this summer.

Vermonters in approved counties have until midnight on October 31 to apply for FEMA individual assistance grants.

As of last week, FEMA says upwards of $22 million has been approved for their Individual and Households Program grants. Those who have been rejected are able to appeal that process, but only if their application has already been submitted.

Darren Perron spoke with FEMA’s Briana Fenton about the importance of getting the paperwork in on time.

