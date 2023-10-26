How to help
Good reads for stick season

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s October and we have some book recommendations from the Fletcher Free Library.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the library’s Barbara Shatara about what is on her reading list and about the upcoming second annual Non-Fiction Comics Festival coming to the library next month.

