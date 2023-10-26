Lyric Theatre celebrates 50th anniversary season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington’s Lyric Theatre Company is celebrating its 50th season with some major productions.

From a concept among a small group of friends looking for a theatrical outlet in 1973 to a local institution, the Lyric Theatre Company has put on well over 100 productions half a century later.

The 50th season opens next month on the Flynn Main Stage with a production of “The Prom,” followed by “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Sound of Music,” and other shows.

Darren Perron spoke with Lyric’s Erin Evarts about the upcoming season.

