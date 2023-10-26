Middlebury task force to address increased homelessness

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury, like many Vermont communities, has seen its population of homeless increase dramatically over the past year, and residents, business owners, and the police say they are taking notice.

“I think if we are going to bring all the tools to the table, yes, I think it could be a good idea,” said Renee Ursitti, who has lived and worked in Middlebury for 15 years and says she has seen the homeless situation get progressively worse. “I mean, if we keep going on in our daily activities the same as always, how can we effect change? These people are struggling.”

It’s estimated that there are around 160 people unhoused in the Middlebury area. To address the problem, which is believed to have gotten worse after the hotel voucher program ended this summer, the town is reinstituting its Homeless Task Force.

“They absolutely want help and assistance. They need some direction,” said Heidi Lacey the executive director of the Charter House Coalition, an emergency shelter in Middlebury. She says one of her goals for the force is to make sure the homeless are not being forgotten. “Being homeless is not a crime. People always want to say, ‘Oh, they just don’t want help.’ That is simply not the case. The individuals that we come into contact with are very receptive, they are very kind-hearted.”

Residents we spoke with say that a lot of the homeless population lives under The Cross Street Bridge. Middlebury Police Chief Jason Covey says it has caused some problems. “It’s in the middle of our downtown area, next to businesses, in a public parking lot. It’s brought a lot of attention and concern. People feel uncomfortable parking where there are tents. In addition to that, for a time period in September, we had a bit of a crime spree going on that really impacted the business owners,” he said.

The Middlebury Selectboard and task force officials say they have three major immediate priorities -- educate residents to have more empathy, provide outreach to the unhoused, and work toward solutions to the issue.

