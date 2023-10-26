NH establishes higher ed task force amid enrollment decline

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is putting pencil to paper in an effort to help higher education.

An executive order signed Wednesday establishes a task force to study public higher education in the state. It comes as enrollment rates across the country have declined 8% between 2019 and 2022, with further declines expected as the birth rate drops. High costs of education and private online colleges are compounding the problem for New Hampshire’s state schools.

This task force will pinpoint areas to improve and report back by March 31, 2024.

