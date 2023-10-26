How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

NH establishes higher ed task force amid enrollment decline

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is putting pencil to paper in an effort to help higher education.

An executive order signed Wednesday establishes a task force to study public higher education in the state. It comes as enrollment rates across the country have declined 8% between 2019 and 2022, with further declines expected as the birth rate drops. High costs of education and private online colleges are compounding the problem for New Hampshire’s state schools.

This task force will pinpoint areas to improve and report back by March 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

Lewiston Strong
Maine communities remain under lockdown for 2nd day
The Firefolk Arts gallery opened in Waitsfield in May.
New Mad River Valley gallery seeks to showcase under-represented artists
Junior
Pets with Potential: Meet Junior & Teddy
File photo
Worcester man faces DUI charges in Route 2 motorcycle crash
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Thursday moved for a vote to censure Representative Marjorie...
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments