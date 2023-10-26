Officials around the region react to Maine shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State and local officials from around the region are expressing sympathy for the victims and families of those killed in a mass shooting in Maine Wednesday.

The suspect shot and killed at least 18 people in Lewiston and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes Thursday under a shelter-in-place advisory.

“Our hearts are broken for the people of Maine as they endure this horrific act of violence. We have reached out to Governor Mills and her team to offer any support we can provide, and Vermont State Police have been in close contact with Maine law enforcement,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he and his wife are heartbroken at the senseless act of violence. “The State of New Hampshire stands with the people of Maine -- they are our friends, families, and neighbors. State officials have been in constant contact with our counterparts in Maine, and have been assisting in the response and manhunt since last evening. We will continue to provide as many resources as necessary so that justice is served,” Sununu said.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, ordered flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff. “It’s beyond heartbreaking that mass shootings like this continue to happen in our country,” he said on the Senate floor. “My prayers are and will be with all Mainers and first responders as authorities keep working to locate the shooter.”

“This is absolutely devastating news. My heart is with Mainers,” said Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint. “We don’t have to live like this. Americans deserve comprehensive gun laws that keep our communities safe.”

“The horrific shooting in Lewiston, Maine last night is beyond words. My heart is with the entire Lewiston community and all those impacted by this cruel, senseless act of brutality,” Congresswoman Annie Kuster said in a post on Facebook.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the tragedy was yet another example of the need for sensible gun law reforms. “Even amidst a climate in which American mass shootings have become routine, the events unfolding in Maine are shocking. This time, the tragedy is taking place in a New England college city much like Burlington. The community life of Lewiston, Maine is one that we know and understand. As a city of neighbors, we know what it is like to walk into any bar, restaurant, or bowling alley and see friends, schoolmates, coworkers, and family. Yet, the devastation and terror that Lewiston and surrounding communities are faced with this morning is unimaginable and horrifying,” Weinberger said in a statement.

