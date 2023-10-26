Plattsburgh businesses eagerly await completion of Margaret St. improvements

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Construction on Plattsburgh’s Margaret Street Project is close to crossing the finish line, and for business owners impacted by the disruptions, it couldn’t come soon enough.

Streets were being paved in downtown Plattsburgh Thursday as city residents and business owners look forward to the end of the months-long construction.

“Excited and happy and exuberated,” said Steve Brodi, who owns multiple furniture and decor stores along Margaret Street. He says he can’t wait for the loud machinery and traffic cones to finally leave downtown. “Just the sheer pleasure of being able to park on both sides of the street without having to worry about dust, dirt, rocks, and such will be great.”

Construction crews are still adding dirt and pavement as city leaders are set to celebrate the street’s opening on Saturday.

Wendy Baker, the owner of the Cornerstone Bookshop, says it’s been a pleasure to get to know her new construction neighbors over the last six months but that it’s time for businesses to look forward to what’s next. “Now we can really begin to do some of the things we have been putting off in order to build our businesses and engage new ideas and new innovations and really serve the downtown and the public in new and different ways,” she said. In addition to economic growth, she says she is looking forward to a return of the downtown community. “That energy that people bring when they are just able to enjoy the new sidewalks and the way it feels down here -- light posts, trees -- you know everything is going to be in place and that is going to feel really good.”

Construction crew members say there will still be a bit more work to finish up, including road signage.

