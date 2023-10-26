Fight leads to South Burlington stabbing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are looking for answers surrounding a fight on Dorset Street Wednesday night that ended with one person in the hospital with stab wounds.

Police responded around 8:20 p.m. to a report of two men beating up a third person near 345 Dorset Street. While officers were on their way, one of the people involved called 911 claiming his brother had been stabbed.

When police arrived they found one man with minor injuries from the fight and learned another had been brought to UVM Medical Center for a knife wound.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that the men knew each other.

