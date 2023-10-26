Super Senior: Trina Hosmer

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The colors of Stowe in October -- green grass, amber leaves, and above the clouds, there’s a sprinkle of the white stuff. Snow is what Trina Hosmer and her crew are training for.

“There’s a few more coming... we’re going to work on this hill to begin with,” Hosmer said.

It’s the Stowe Nordic Master’s Training Program - mostly women, mostly over 50. They’re training at the Trapp Family Lodge and the hills are alive with the sound of... Trina. “Now, let’s be a little more vigorous,” she encourages the group.

Hosmer is their coach and mentor refining their skate and classic skiing techniques. “We’re skating. You go side to side,” she explained,”so when you get on snow, you’ll have the timing down.”

Hosmer has a long history of cross-country skiing. It all started in college when she was introduced to the sport by her future husband, Dave. “After 55 years, I’m still trying to perfect the kick and glide,” she said.

The couple were both students at the University of Vermont. Dave was captain of the ski team. At a race, he brought a pair of skis for Hosmer to try on.

Reporter Joe Carroll: So you were hooked right away.

Trina Hosmer: I was hooked.

Reporter Joe Carroll: You became so good that you were on the Olympic team.

Trina Hosmer: Ah, ah, not that good.

She was one of the first four women on the U.S. Ski Cross Country Ski Team. Their uniforms were sponsored by Sears and Roebuck. The women even wore a cape. “You know, I had to buy my skis to go to the Olympics,” Hosmer said. “And I had one pair, that’s it.”

Reporter Joe Carroll: 1972, in Japan. Were the Americans a top-caliber team?

Trina Hosmer: Oh no, we were definitely the back of... the very bottom. The very bottom.

Discipline and determination have kept the 78-year-old on the trails for all these years.

Reporter Joe Carroll: When you were 28, did you think you’d be doing this now?

Trina Hosmer: No. No.

She is still competing and winning at the Masters World Cup, traveling all over the world with Dave.

Dave Hosmer: She’s a great life companion. We’re very much equals.

Trina Hosmer: Thank you.

However, back on the hill, Dave knows who’s in charge.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Pardon me, but you’re kind of the second fiddle here.

Dave Hosmer: Oh absolutely. No problem, I have no problem with that.

He shouts words of encouragement from behind. “I created the monster,” he said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What would you tell that young competitor if you could?

Trina Hosmer: Enjoy.

And that she is.

