VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington

By Lucy Caile
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday in the town of Washington.

Police say, hunters in the woods along Poor Farm Road in Washington discovered a body around 2:00 p.m. Responding troopers located the deceased victim and say the death is considered suspicious.

No one is currently in custody.

Troopers are currently processing the scene and the victim’s body was sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and confirm identity.

The discovery in Washington brings the number of active Vermont homicide investigations this month to six.

