Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are stretched thin responding to back-to-back homicide investigations across the state this month. Wednesday night’s discovery of a body in the woods in the town of Washington has brought the number of open cases to six in the past three weeks.

Vermont State Police investigators Thursday were collecting evidence in a wooded area off Poor Farm Road in Washington where officials now say the body of a woman in her 20s was discovered. Police say they have made a preliminary ID, but will await for final autopsy results. VSP’s Search and Rescue Team, with the assistance of New England K-9 Search and Rescue, examined the surrounding area for additional evidence.

Officials say no suspects are currently in custody but that they believe it’s an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

“It’s been about 10 times the normal amount of traffic. Normally, we get about 20 cars a day going by the house. Obviously, we knew something was up when we started seeing state troopers wandering around the hill. They are never here,” said one neighbor.

The Orange County death investigation is now the sixth in a busy month.

The first case was on October 5th in Castleton. Police say former Castleton University dean Honoree Fleming, 77, was shot on the rail trail. Police have not revealed a motive but have released a sketch of a possible suspect.

On October 14th, police say Wilmer Rodriguez, 27, of Hartford, Connecticut, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Newport. They believe this was targeted and possibly drug-related. No arrests have been made.

On October 16th, police say Vermont National Guard solider Gunnar Watson was shot in his home in Wheelock. No arrests or suspects have been named.

Then, police on Wednesday discovered two bodies in Eden who have now been identified as Jahim Solomon and Eric White, two missing Massachusetts 21-year-olds. Police have not released any motive or suspects.

VSP Maj. Dan Trudeau at a news briefing Wednesday -- before the grim discovery was made in Washington -- admitted that the number of cases was “concerning” in such a short time. But he also added that statistically, the number of cases in a year is usually fairly consistent and the distribution is not as relevant.

