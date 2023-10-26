BPD chief avoids sanctions over ER strongarm tactics

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police Chief John Murad will not face any sanctions related to a dust-up with a surgeon at the UVM Medical Center ER last year.

According to a complaint filed last year, Murad threatened to “cuff” the surgeon and drag him to jail for allegedly not cooperating with police to get access to the victim of a shooting brought to the hospital in August 2022.

A Vermont Criminal Justice Council subcommittee reviewed the complaint and determined earlier this month that the incident did not rise to the level of professional misconduct. However, the council in a letter shared by Murad, says it was surprised and taken aback by how Murad allowed the incident “to elevate to a shouting match” in which he lost control of his behavior. The subcommittee instead recommended that Murad create a plan to prevent this kind of interaction in the future.

“I had concerns about it, which is why I addressed it the way I did immediately with the mayor, with the complainant, with the hospital, and made sure that we don’t have a repeat of it,” Murad said Thursday. He says the department has made other strides to address some of the concerns from critics that led to the City Council’s defunding vote three years ago.

During a Police Commission meeting this week, a criminology expert provided recommendations for how the department can better respond to citizen complaints about officers. “That kind of information would inspire confidence on the part of people in the community that there is a process and that the process works,” said Tom Nolan, a criminology professor at Boston University.

Murad says there are personnel privacy constraints, but he agrees the department should be more forthcoming. “At least inside the agency -- if not with the public itself. If we all learn together from mistakes, I think we all emerge stronger and less likely to make those mistakes again,” he said.

In his response to the hospital incident, Murad says he’s currently working with a leadership coach.

The UVM Medical Center had patched things up with the chief even before the doctor filed his formal complaint. In a statement, hospital officials say they will continue to work with the Burlington Police to meet the many challenges facing the community.

