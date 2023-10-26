ZEM Pod classrooms open in South Burlington to expand school capacity

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Zero Energy Modular classrooms known as ZEMs are now open in one South Burlington elementary school. The district says the external classrooms will help with enrollment issues and part of a $14.5M bond passed on Town Meeting Day.

It is a milestone for South Burlington School District’s Rick Marcotte Elementary School, which is bursting at the seams with students.

“Really lucky that they figured out an option for the kids to grow into the school because it’s been a real challenge,” said parent Jessica Gates.

Earlier this year the city told WCAX 436 permits for new homes were being issued in 2022 alone. By 2026, SBSD predicts a total of 53 more students between Rick Marcotte and Orchard Elementary Schools, both of which are already over-enrolled. “We’ve had a great experience at RM it is getting a little tighter with more students and not enough physical space,” said Bill Harrington, a local parent.

Before the ZEMs, some students were learning in closets, hallways, and project rooms. “The ZEMs are designed to provide a lot of relief. However, they were designed to keep in mind the possibility of moving the fifth grade to our middle school, so that if we renovated the middle school, we could accommodate a two-house system. So, five, six, and seven, eight learning together,” said the district’s Violet Nichols.

The external unit is connected to the original building. It’s outfitted for all weather and has flexible seating, new learning equipment, and even lockers.

“I’ve never used a locker but we had a 40-minute seminar on how to use a locker so I feel pretty well prepared,” said 5th grader Gracie. She says the lockers are her favorite part, a privilege for the fifth graders as they prepare for middle school. She says she’s noticed there are more lockers than there are students, foreshadowing the growth to come. “Although I’m sad our small town is getting bigger, it’s nice to know there will be so many new people.”

The remaining two pods will be opening at Orchard Elementary School in late November. The school district says construction delays and weather held up that progress.

