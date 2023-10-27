How to help
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Thursday moved for a vote to censure Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene over what she called a record of antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, xenophobic, racist comments.

Balint introduced the resolution targeting the Georgia Republican back in July. Balint Thursday said the push for a vote is due in part to Taylor Greene’s resolution to censure Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib over her support of Palestinians and criticism of the Israeli government.

“Rep. Taylor Greene’s resolution to censure Rep. Tlaib is an overt Islamophobic attack on the only Palestinian-American member of Congress. Her resolution is riddled with lies, it’s bigoted, it’s dangerous,” Balint said in a statement.

The House returns Wednesday and could take up the Balint resolution next week.

