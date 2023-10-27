How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Cabot planning for new fire station

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Cabot’s fire crews are getting a new station after their building was put in harm’s way by July’s flooding.

Floodwaters eroded the embankment behind the fire department, prompting them to shut down the building. The town now has two locations identified for a temporary and permanent station. Officials say 151 South Walden Rd. will serve as a temporary location for the two years it will take to build the permanent station at 2466 Main St.

FEMA is expected to pay about 90% of the permanent replacement costs. Cabots Fire Chief Dean Deasy says they were already looking for a new station before the floods. “We are definitely looking forward to it. If it wasn’t for the storm, if it wasn’t for FEMA coming in and assisting, with the state now also talking about helping, we would not be able to achieve what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

The temporary station is expected to take about three months to build.

EMS is still searching for a permanent location and applying for grants.

Related Stories:

Cabot EMS and Fire Department relocated due to flooding

Cabot seeks more volunteers to aid in flood recovery

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last seen Thursday in Newport City
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe
Police say hunters found Jeffrey Caron, 42, in the woods near Gore Road in Plainfield around...
Plainfield suspicious death ruled a homicide
Gore Road in Plainfield
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Surveillance photo
Police search for suspect in Windsor County hardware store burglary

Latest News

Saint Michael’s College Monday announced the selection of its new president.
St. Mike’s selects new president
A Burlington man faces attempted murder charges following a weekend stabbing.
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing
File photo
St. Mike’s selects new president
File photo
Burlington man charged in weekend stabbing