Cabot planning for new fire station

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Cabot’s fire crews are getting a new station after their building was put in harm’s way by July’s flooding.

Floodwaters eroded the embankment behind the fire department, prompting them to shut down the building. The town now has two locations identified for a temporary and permanent station. Officials say 151 South Walden Rd. will serve as a temporary location for the two years it will take to build the permanent station at 2466 Main St.

FEMA is expected to pay about 90% of the permanent replacement costs. Cabots Fire Chief Dean Deasy says they were already looking for a new station before the floods. “We are definitely looking forward to it. If it wasn’t for the storm, if it wasn’t for FEMA coming in and assisting, with the state now also talking about helping, we would not be able to achieve what we are trying to achieve,” he said.

The temporary station is expected to take about three months to build.

EMS is still searching for a permanent location and applying for grants.

Related Stories:

Cabot EMS and Fire Department relocated due to flooding

Cabot seeks more volunteers to aid in flood recovery

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.