Catamount Arts temporarily relocates to Green Mountain Mall

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Johnsbury’s Catamount Arts has relocated to the Green Mountain Mall while their downtown building undergoes remediation for toxic chemicals.

Their Eastern Ave. building was forced to shut down in June after environmental testing during an expansion project discovered traces of PCE and TCE, toxic chemicals that are often associated with dry cleaning and degreasing solvents and can increase the risk of cancer.

The organization is hoping to have the building sealed over the course of the next couple of months and move back in. “Everybody is so excited. You know, we have also developed this new relationship with these other spaces. So, I think by being at the Art Port we have seen the possibilities there. I’m also thankful that the community has really responded,” said Catamount Arts executive director Jody Fried.

The estimated cost to get rid of the chemicals is upwards of $300,000. They hope to be back by early January.

