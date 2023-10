PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car while riding his bike.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night on Cornelia Street. Officers say the driver of the car showed no signs of impairment.

The names of the victim and the driver have not yet been released.

