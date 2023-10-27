Husband of murdered Castleton woman seeks answers

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three weeks after his wife was murdered on a Castleton bike bath, there are no answers for Ron Powers. In the weeks following 77-year-old Honoree Flemming’s shooting death, Vermont authorities have been unable to provide any new answers as to who is responsible for her murder.

“I just don’t know what our future will be like. I’m 82. I won’t ever recover from this,” said Ron Powers.

Three weeks ago his wife of 45 years went out for a walk. “It wasn’t until after she left that it dawned on me that it was our anniversary,” Powers said

“She was a very forgiving woman, it would have been okay, but it never got to be okay.”

Fleming was shot and killed while walking along the D&H rail trail in Castleton. All authorities have to go on in a rough police sketch of a red-haired man seen in the area where Fleming’s body was found. Police don’t know who killed her or why.

As they cope with the grief, Powers and his son, Dean, are searching for answers. “I want him caught so he won’t harm anybody else,” Powers said.

The couple supported each other through impressive careers. Powers is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and best-selling author. Fleming was a groundbreaking biologist and educator at Castleton University who Powers says cared deeply for her students. “Showing up at every parents weekend at the colleges and meeting the parents and learning their names,” he said.

In the weeks since her death, the Castleton community has mourned the loss of one of their own. Following a vigil last weekend with close friends and family, Power Friday read through cards from well-wishers piling up on the living room table.

Amid the outpouring of support, the search for a killer continues. Powers says while the investigation has not turned up any results, he’s thankful for the work by law enforcement.

But at the end of every day, he’s left with thoughts and memories of his beloved wife. “Love is at the essence of Honoree -- Kind, forbearing. We had late-night conversations on this deck over wine and probed the world, and by God told each other how much we loved each other,” he said.

Powers says he has no idea who is responsible for his wife’s murder but that he believes the shooter may struggle with mental health issues. He says he’s hopeful the suspect will be caught and can get help.

