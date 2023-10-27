How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New Mad River Valley gallery seeks to showcase under-represented artists

By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An art gallery in Waitsfield is thinking outside of the box to highlight underrepresented creators.

From Florida to California to New York to Massachusetts -- Tina Picz says she has now found a home with her 14-year-old daughter in Vermont.

She opened her Firefolk Arts gallery in the Mad River Valley in May.

“To be able to have these artists and makers come in and tell their own stories through their own mouths and lenses and through their own art rather than someone telling the story for them has been really important for us. So, it’s sort of about passing the mic to those people,” Picz said.

The Asian-American, woman-owned gallery highlights underrepresented artists and creators in rural communities. Picz admits the challenges of being an Asian woman in a primarily white state and that is why she is focusing on being a diverse artist. “It became really important to me to represent artists that are underrepresented in our state, because I found out that there are very few BIPOC-owned galleries in our state, and that really inspired me to want to represent these people more widely here,” she said. Her last four exhibits have focused on women as well as people in the BIPOC and LGBTQ communities.

Her daughter, Harmony, says it’s a joy to be working with her mother and learn a thing or two from her. “It’s been really nice to be able to be in a space with a lot of different kinds of people,” she said

In addition to more exhibits, Picz hopes to incorporate workshops to build a sense of community.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

A new wine shop is coming to Winooski and it has a special mission for its founder.
New Winooski wine shop’s owner is on a mission
An art gallery in Waitsfield is thinking outside of the box to highlight underrepresented...
New Mad River Valley gallery seeks to showcase under-represented artists
File photo
Cabot planning for new fire station
Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury was forced to close after environmental testing discovered...
Catamount Arts temporarily relocates to Green Mountain Mall
Lewiston Strong
Maine communities remain under lockdown for 2nd day