New Winooski wine shop’s owner is on a mission

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A new wine shop is coming to Winooski and it has a special mission for its founder.

Standing Stone Wines is coming to the Winooski Circle sometime later this month.

We first introduced you to Sickles two years ago when the Burlington woman was receiving a newly approved cell therapy treatment to treat her cancer. The good news is that the treatment has been working and she’s finally feeling well enough to pursue one of her dreams -- to open a wine shop where the goal is to make wine approachable.

“A lot of people I know tell me when they go into a wine shop they get very intimidated and nervous, and wine is just fun. it’s just fermented grapes. It’s delicious, it’s fun, and everyone should enjoy it. So, I’m really trying to specialize in everyday bottles -- so, $10 to $20 bottle,” Sickles said.

But the other mission of the business is to give back to Native American communities. Sickles’ father is part of the Oneida Indian Nation, so she will be giving a portion of sales each month to an Indigenous cause.

