SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are two male baby bunnies.

These sweet two-month-old friends are looking for their next adventure. Who doesn’t love baby bunnies, and now you can take one (or two) home!

Contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County for more info on these and other furry friends up for adoption.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.