Renovated East Calais General Store and apartments open
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - New life is on its way to a historic building in East Calais.
The East Calais General Store building and Apartments are located in a building dating back to the 1850s. Now the historic structure has been renovated to include an updated general store and affordable apartments.
Senator Peter Welch will attend a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Friday in East Calais.
