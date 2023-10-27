How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Renovated East Calais General Store and apartments open

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - New life is on its way to a historic building in East Calais.

The East Calais General Store building and Apartments are located in a building dating back to the 1850s. Now the historic structure has been renovated to include an updated general store and affordable apartments.

Senator Peter Welch will attend a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Friday in East Calais.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Thursday moved for a vote to censure Representative Marjorie...
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments
Plattsburgh fatal
Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Plattsburgh
A Vermont man convicted in the murder of his wife 30 years ago has been released on furlough.
Vt. man convicted in 1993 murder released on furlough
Gregory Fitzgerald/File
Vt. man convicted in 1993 murder released on furlough
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene/File
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments