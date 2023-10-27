Renovated East Calais General Store and apartments open

EAST CALAIS, Vt. (WCAX) - New life is on its way to a historic building in East Calais.

The East Calais General Store building and Apartments are located in a building dating back to the 1850s. Now the historic structure has been renovated to include an updated general store and affordable apartments.

Senator Peter Welch will attend a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Friday in East Calais.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.