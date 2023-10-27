How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police seize 8 guns from encampment after U-32 school bus hit by gunfire

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police are investigating after a U-32 school bus’s windshield was shot out Thursday afternoon.

Police say the bus, operated by First Student, stopped in East Montpelier near the Agway train tracks just before 3:30 p.m. when the driver’s side windshield was shot out. Nobody was hurt.

Police Thursday afternoon said there was a “significant delay” before First Student notified officers of the shooting. They say the company removed the students, changed buses, and returned to their headquarters before officers arrived.

Investigators later confirmed one shot was fired at the window. They say three people at a nearby homeless encampment at the former Food Works at Two Rivers Center property were detained and questioned but that no arrests were made. Officers received a search warrant and ended up taking eight guns from the property.

Police say officers will be posted in the area after school on Friday and that their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

Lewiston Strong
Maine communities remain under lockdown for 2nd day
The Firefolk Arts gallery opened in Waitsfield in May.
New Mad River Valley gallery seeks to showcase under-represented artists
Junior
Pets with Potential: Meet Junior & Teddy
File photo
Worcester man faces DUI charges in Route 2 motorcycle crash
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Thursday moved for a vote to censure Representative Marjorie...
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments