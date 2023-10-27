Police seize 8 guns from encampment after U-32 school bus hit by gunfire

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police are investigating after a U-32 school bus’s windshield was shot out Thursday afternoon.

Police say the bus, operated by First Student, stopped in East Montpelier near the Agway train tracks just before 3:30 p.m. when the driver’s side windshield was shot out. Nobody was hurt.

Police Thursday afternoon said there was a “significant delay” before First Student notified officers of the shooting. They say the company removed the students, changed buses, and returned to their headquarters before officers arrived.

Investigators later confirmed one shot was fired at the window. They say three people at a nearby homeless encampment at the former Food Works at Two Rivers Center property were detained and questioned but that no arrests were made. Officers received a search warrant and ended up taking eight guns from the property.

Police say officers will be posted in the area after school on Friday and that their investigation is continuing.

