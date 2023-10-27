UVM Health Network project spotlights violence against frontline staff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has launched a storytelling project that brings to light physical and verbal violence faced by the medical staff when caring for patients.

The “End the Silence on Health Care Violence” project’s first story was published earlier this week in the New York Times.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Julie Vieth, an emergency medicine physician at UVM, about her experiences at work and the goals of the project.

