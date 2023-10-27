Vermont gets over $20M in initial LIHEAP funding

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - With cold weather around the corner, Vermont leaders in Washington are providing a helping hand in heating homes.

The state’s congressional delegation announced more than $20 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds. The money is distributed by the state and can be used for for home heating and cooling and to cover the cost of weatherization.

The money represents a down payment on Vermont’s total share of LIHEAP funds which will be determined after Congress passes the 2024 budget.

