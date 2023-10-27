How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont gets over $20M in initial LIHEAP funding

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - With cold weather around the corner, Vermont leaders in Washington are providing a helping hand in heating homes.

The state’s congressional delegation announced more than $20 million in Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds. The money is distributed by the state and can be used for for home heating and cooling and to cover the cost of weatherization.

The money represents a down payment on Vermont’s total share of LIHEAP funds which will be determined after Congress passes the 2024 budget.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

Junior
Pets with Potential: Meet Junior & Teddy
File photo
Worcester man faces DUI charges in Route 2 motorcycle crash
Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint Thursday moved for a vote to censure Representative Marjorie...
Balint moves to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘bigoted’ comments
Plattsburgh fatal
Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Plattsburgh
A Vermont man convicted in the murder of his wife 30 years ago has been released on furlough.
Vt. man convicted in 1993 murder released on furlough