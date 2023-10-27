Vermont sending Underwater Recovery Team to Maine

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say they will be dispatching the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team to Lewiston, Maine, to assist in ongoing search efforts for the suspect in this week’s mass shooting.

Officials say the request from the Maine State Police late Friday was immediately approved and that the team is finalizing details before hitting the road.

Officials say the request was received and processed under the New England State Police Administrators Compact

The New Hampshire State Police have also been providing assets in the search including a state helicopter.

LEWISTON-AREA RESIDENTS REMAIN ON LOCKDOWN FOR SECOND DAY

MIDDLEBURY FOOTBALL POSTPONES ROAD GAME TO COLBY

Middlebury College officials say the football team will not be headed to Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for a scheduled game on Saturday.

Waterville is about an hour outside of Lewiston. Instead, The New England Small College Athletic Conference has postponed scheduled games in Maine this weekend until November 18th. NESCAC officials also say Bates and Bowdoin are not hosting events on their campuses this weekend.

