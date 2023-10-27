Vermont State University announces $3.1M in administrative cuts

JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State University officials Friday released their latest plan to make the newly merged institution financially sustainable, this time slashing upwards of $3.1 million in administrative costs and cutting 33 full-time positions.

Before interim president Mike Smith’s departure in the next week, he says he hopes to leave a mark. “I want to set it on a fiscal path where it’s sustainable and strong into the future,” he said. Smith said he had three goals when he signed up earlier this year -- accreditation, launching the unified university, and righting the financial ship.

Officials earlier this month released cost-cutting plans including layoffs and the elimination of academic programs. Friday’s announcement targets the administration. Smith says the total package equals $12 million in savings. “That will allow us for the first time in decades to be in 2027 fiscally stable,” he said.

The layoffs and job consolidations came in positions across all campuses including student success, financial aid, and admissions.

“To be honest, our unit has been shrinking over the years because people leave and they don’t fill the positions, and so we’re all taking up more and more work. And that’s what we’re worried about happening this time is -- we don’t know who is going to do the work. We are all stretched so thin,” said Beth Walsh, with the Vermont State Colleges United Professionals. She works in the career development office and says the people who are being cut are vital to successful and vibrant campuses, and that the students will be the ones who feel the impact. “The folks who are being cut, so many of them are our longtime employees on our campuses. They’ve been here for decades. They know our campuses, they know our students, and they’re being cut. There’s no plan on who’s gonna do the work.”

Smith says he was listening to faculty who said they wanted cuts from the administration. But faculty leaders say they did not have in mind lower-level staff positions. “We absolutely did not, and were not advocating for cutting the administrative staff who work with students every single day,” said Julie Theoret, a faculty union leader.

Smith says the plan hasn’t been easy. Is it painful what we’re doing? Absolutely. Is it something I wish I never had to do? Absolutely,” he said. “I am convinced we’ve got a plan to make sure that we are back to fiscal stability in a few years.”

