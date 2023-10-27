Vt. investigators search Orleans County property

BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are searching a property in the town of Brownington as part of a homicide investigation.

The Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit was spotted by a local resident at a home on Chapdelaine Road.

A police spokesperson says the investigators are executing a court-ordered search warrant as part of an ongoing homicide investigation. Police declined to specify which of the half-dozen or so current open homicides they were working on.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Friday said the state police are working overtime to conduct several investigations at once, including in Castleton, Wheelock, Washington, Eden, and Newport. He said he had been briefed that the cases were not connected but added that some of the cases were drug-related.

“We’re working as hard as we can as feverishly as possible to come to understand what’s going on here in the state,” Scott said.

