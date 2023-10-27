Vt. leaders celebrate Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge anniversary

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wildlife is in the spotlight for the 80th anniversary of the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge.

The Vermont congressional delegation has introduced a resolution to commemorate the nature area, acknowledging the importance of the refuge in protecting the biodiversity and ecosystems in Vermont.

The resolution calls for more funding and staffing support for the National Wildlife Refuge system.

The Missisquoi Refuge is located on land sacred to the Western Abenaki and sees 80,000 annual visitors according to the refuge

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.