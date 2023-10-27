How to help
Vt. man convicted in 1993 murder released on furlough

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man convicted in the murder of his wife 30 years ago has been released on furlough.

A jury in 1994 found Gregory Fitzgerald guilty of first-degree murder of his wife, Amy, in her Shelburne home. But an appeal last year led to a new plea agreement after Fitzgerald argued his previous defense attorney neglected to tell him about a plea deal and the fact that he’d face life without parole.

Prosecutors last year agreed to a stipulation that led to a new plea bargain with the possibility of parole.

Fitzgerald has now completed mandatory DOC programming and met all eligibility requirements to be released. Corrections officials did not share where he was released, but Vermont’s inmate locator lists his probation office as Burlington.

