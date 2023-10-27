Worcester man faces DUI charges in Route 2 motorcycle crash

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Route 2 in Marshfield Thursday.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Eaton Cemetery Road. Vermont State Police say David Garneau, 43, crashed into the motorcycle carrying two people. Both were airlifted to UVM Medical Center with severe injuries. Their names have not been released.

Garneau and his passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Garneau is due in court on charges of negligent operation and DUI - drug.

