How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Worcester man faces DUI charges in Route 2 motorcycle crash

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Route 2 in Marshfield Thursday.

It happened around 10 a.m. near Eaton Cemetery Road. Vermont State Police say David Garneau, 43, crashed into the motorcycle carrying two people. Both were airlifted to UVM Medical Center with severe injuries. Their names have not been released.

Garneau and his passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Garneau is due in court on charges of negligent operation and DUI - drug.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Eden Scene
Police investigating 2 bodies found in Eden
Vermont State Police on the scene investigating a suspicious death in Washington.
VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
File photo
JetBlue to terminate BTV flights

Latest News

A new wine shop is coming to Winooski and it has a special mission for its founder.
New Winooski wine shop’s owner is on a mission
An art gallery in Waitsfield is thinking outside of the box to highlight underrepresented...
New Mad River Valley gallery seeks to showcase under-represented artists
File photo
Cabot planning for new fire station
Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury was forced to close after environmental testing discovered...
Catamount Arts temporarily relocates to Green Mountain Mall
Lewiston Strong
Maine communities remain under lockdown for 2nd day