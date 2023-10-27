BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -We have been enjoying some very warm temperatures lately, and we even got in on some bonus sunshine. But big changes are coming as we go through the weekend.

We have been on the warm side of a stalled-out front that has been wobbling around just to our north and west. That front will be on the move on Saturday, coming through mid-morning into the early afternoon from NW to SE. It will be accompanied by just a few rain showers, as there is very little moisture with it. Temperatures will start dropping off as we go through the afternoon on Saturday. By Sunday, highs will be more than 20 degrees colder than Saturday. There will also be some rain on Sunday, and even some snow in some of the higher elevations. There are some indications that we could get our first few accumulating inches of snow in the higher elevations Sunday night into Monday.

Halloween is looking better now, but it will be on the chilly side.

A possible coastal system may bring some rain/snow showers on Wednesday, but it may also be staying away from us. It will be clearing out for the rest of the week with temperatures moderating a bit.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that possible first coating of snow as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

