BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We have another mild day on tap as temperatures again climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s for many of us. We’ll look at a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day, with more cloud cover north and more sunshine south. A few quick passing showers can’t be ruled out, mainly across the region’s northern half, but rain is light and will not produce much precip at all. Again, we are mild tonight, with overnight lows in the 60s for many locations.

The big changes come as we head through the weekend. Saturday, we’ll start the day with clouds and a few passing showers again, primarily farther north. We will also start the day mild, with temperatures in the 60s. As we head through the second half of the day, we begin to gain some clear skies and sunshine, but the temperatures are falling fast. We will head into the evening hours with temperatures back in the 40s and 50s. Sunday will start with some sunshine in the morning, but the front will bounce northward just a bit again as low-pressure rides along the front. That low will bring a steadier rain late Sunday into Monday. As the low goes by, the front will move farther to the south, dragging down some even colder air from Canada. Daytime highs Sunday are stuck in the 40s for a lot of locations.

The weather remains a tad unsettled for the first few days of next week, with the chance of a few showers and even snow showers possibly mixing in, especially for the upper elevations. Halloween looks cool with daytime in the low to mid-40s; by Trick Or Treat time, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with the chance for a few rain showers or even a few snow showers!

