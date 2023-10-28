How to help
Newport Police search for a missing 14-year-old

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Police say the family of Lyllian Bennet reported her missing at 5p.m. on Thursday after she did not get off the bus as expected.

Bennet was last seen in the area of 40 Lakemont Road in Newport City.

Police believe she left on her own.

Bennet is 5 foot one inch - roughly 110 pounds with shoulder-length dark brown hair and two nose piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white butterfly, gray pants and white sneakers carrying a cream-colored Reebok backpack.

Newport police are asking for community assistance in locating Bennet - if anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact them.

