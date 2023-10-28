Police search for suspect in hardware store burglary

Taftsville, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for the suspect of a burglary at a hardware store in Taftsville, VT. Thursday.

Police say the suspect appears to be a male wearing a mask, sunglasses and gloves.

They say he stole a revolver and rifle from Britton’s Lumber and Hardware store.

This incident marks the second time someone has burglarized the store within the year.

Anyone with information should contact Vermont state police.

