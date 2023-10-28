How to help
Police search for suspect in hardware store burglary

Vermont State Police are searching for the suspect of a burglary at a hardware store in...
Vermont State Police are searching for the suspect of a burglary at a hardware store in Taftsville, VT. Thursday.(VSP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Taftsville, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for the suspect of a burglary at a hardware store in Taftsville, VT. Thursday.

Police say the suspect appears to be a male wearing a mask, sunglasses and gloves.

They say he stole a revolver and rifle from Britton’s Lumber and Hardware store.

This incident marks the second time someone has burglarized the store within the year.

Anyone with information should contact Vermont state police.

