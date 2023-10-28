Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield Friday.
They say hunters in the woods near Gore Road found a body around 4:30 p.m. and called police.
The victim’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine cause and manner of death and identity.
As of now, no one is in custody.
This death investigation is the 6th one this month, bringing the October death toll up to seven, with no suspects or arrests yet, for any of them.
