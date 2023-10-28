Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield Friday.

They say hunters in the woods near Gore Road found a body around 4:30 p.m. and called police.

The victim’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office to determine cause and manner of death and identity.

As of now, no one is in custody.

This death investigation is the 6th one this month, bringing the October death toll up to seven, with no suspects or arrests yet, for any of them.

Related Stories:

Vt. investigators search Orleans County property

VSP investigating suspicious death in town of Washington

2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men

Husband of murdered Castleton woman seeks answers

Vt. authorities stretched thin with back-to-back homicide investigations

Friends and family celebrate life of Castleton woman murdered on rail trail

Castleton area remains tense as police search for leads in fatal shooting

Police get dozens of tips after releasing sketch of person of interest in Vt. murder

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.