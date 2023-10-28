BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do Saturday, October 28

The city of Winooski is excited to host their 2023 Halloween in Winooski event. This beloved community tradition is a favorite seasonal event for residents and visitors. Come see the amazing display of 1000 jack-o-lanterns, enjoy music and activities for kids, and event specials from local vendors and businesses. There’s free parking in the Winooski garage

For anyone anyone who watches PG-13 rated titles, go watch the Addams family movie at the Moretown Library. They’ll have free pizza! Bring any other snacks or beverages and a cozy chair. They’ll have some seats for you too. Get spooked with the most haunting family out there tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Ghost stories and history too! Carry a candle lit lantern as you hear entertaining stories of the resident ghosts of Stowe. Hear compelling stories of early settlers and view Stowe’s historic buildings. The 1 hour walking tours begin at 8:00 p.m. at the visitor’s center. All tour spots are by reservation only and are open to adults and students 12 and up who are fully vaccinated against COVID. It’s 12 dollars for adults, 6 dollars for students, and for kids 10 and under it’s free.

