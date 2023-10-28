How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

What-to-do: Saturday, October 28

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here’s what to do Saturday, October 28

The city of Winooski is excited to host their 2023 Halloween in Winooski event. This beloved community tradition is a favorite seasonal event for residents and visitors. Come see the amazing display of 1000 jack-o-lanterns, enjoy music and activities for kids, and event specials from local vendors and businesses. There’s free parking in the Winooski garage

For anyone anyone who watches PG-13 rated titles, go watch the Addams family movie at the Moretown Library. They’ll have free pizza! Bring any other snacks or beverages and a cozy chair. They’ll have some seats for you too. Get spooked with the most haunting family out there tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Ghost stories and history too! Carry a candle lit lantern as you hear entertaining stories of the resident ghosts of Stowe. Hear compelling stories of early settlers and view Stowe’s historic buildings. The 1 hour walking tours begin at 8:00 p.m. at the visitor’s center. All tour spots are by reservation only and are open to adults and students 12 and up who are fully vaccinated against COVID. It’s 12 dollars for adults, 6 dollars for students, and for kids 10 and under it’s free.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police seize 8 guns from encampment after U-32 school bus hit by gunfire
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
[Insert Caption Here]
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge

Latest News

Events to do this Sunday
What-to-do: Sunday, October 1
Events to do this Saturday
What-to-do: Saturday, September 30
What to do Saturday, September 23rd
What-to-do: Saturday, September 23
Events to do this Sunday
What-to-do: Sunday, September 17