BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The unseasonably warm weather will be coming to an end, as a cold front comes through on Saturday. Scattered showers are likely during the morning, though nothing heavy. It will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Early highs will still be very mild, in the 60s and even a few low 70s, but start to drop off during the afternoon. Saturday night will be much colder, with lows in the 30s.

A low pressure will ride along the front for Sunday, with showers and a few snow showers, mainly south of the Champlain Valley. Those showers will spread northward overnight, with enough cold air in place to have some wet snow falling in northern parts of the region. A few slushy inches are possible, but some of it will melt due to the ground retaining some warmth. Showers and mountain snow showers will continue Monday, with raw conditions.

The week will continue to be chilly. Halloween will thankfully be dry, but Trick-or-treaters will want to dress warmly, as highs will only be in the mid 40s. Also, early Tuesday morning will be the first time many locations will get a hard freeze, with Burlington possibly getting the first frost. There is the chance for rain/snow showers Wednesday, then Thursday and Friday will be a touch warmer, with partly sunny skies.

