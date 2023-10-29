Can Vermont achieve technical education equity?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Vermont level the playing field for students in career and technical education? At his press briefing this week, Governor Phil Scott highlighted careers in manufacturing and construction through career and technical education centers. A recent report found that Vermont C.T.E. centers have inequities in programs, infrastructure, transportation and funding of programs, and that they have complex governance structures. Next legislative session, the Scott administration says they will be recommending changes to C.T.E. to level the playing field, and give more students access to hands-on education.

“Just as our schools have experienced lots of deferred maintenance and some real pressing challenges in terms of functioning, our CTE centers many of them are in that state as well.” said Heather Bouchey, the Vt. Education Agency Interim Secretary.

The report also made recommendations to making changes to their governance, and streamlining them into a statewide district. She says work on funding and infrastructure will come first.

