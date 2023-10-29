How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Can Vermont achieve technical education equity?

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Will Vermont level the playing field for students in career and technical education? At his press briefing this week, Governor Phil Scott highlighted careers in manufacturing and construction through career and technical education centers. A recent report found that Vermont C.T.E. centers have inequities in programs, infrastructure, transportation and funding of programs, and that they have complex governance structures. Next legislative session, the Scott administration says they will be recommending changes to C.T.E. to level the playing field, and give more students access to hands-on education.

“Just as our schools have experienced lots of deferred maintenance and some real pressing challenges in terms of functioning, our CTE centers many of them are in that state as well.” said Heather Bouchey, the Vt. Education Agency Interim Secretary.

The report also made recommendations to making changes to their governance, and streamlining them into a statewide district. She says work on funding and infrastructure will come first.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plainfield
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Honoree Flemming and Ron Powers
Husband of murdered Castleton woman seeks answers
File image
Police seize 8 guns from encampment after U-32 school bus hit by gunfire
Last seen Thursday in Newport City
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe

Latest News

Narcan can stop an overdose in seconds.
Saranac Lake opens Narcan and Xylazine test strip vending machine
file
New trail to be built in Lyndon
Gore Road in Plainfield
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death
Plainfield suspicious death
Plainfield residents react to suspicious death