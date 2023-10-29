Dog costume contest returns to Church Street

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual dog costume contest on Church Street Marketplace returned for its second year Saturday.

Dogs got to walk the red carpet in their Halloween costumes.

From hot dogs to bumble bees - a Christmas tree and a vampire -- there were all kinds silly and creative costumes.

Church Street Marketplace Assistant Director Samantha McGinnis says the event brings the pup community together.

“We are doing a dog costume contest here at the Marketplace because we saw lots of dogs out on the Marketplace all year long and we think it’s a great way to celebrate both the pups and owners and bringing people down to Church Street Marketplace to celebrate the season,” Church Street Marketplace Assistant Samantha McGinnis Director.

Over 20 dogs signed up in the four different categories -- the categories varied from best overall, best pup and owner, most original and silliest.

