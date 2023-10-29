How to help
Montpelier Oktoberfest helps businesses on road to recovery

By Jessica Tara
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Montpelier restaurants collaborated with Montpelier alive to kick off Oktoberfest where 100 percent of the proceeds will be used to help downtown restaurants like Vince Muraco’s rebuild.

Vince Muraco and his wife own the Hippie Chickpea in Montpelier.

Business was booming but then July rolled around, and then the floods wiped their restaurant out.

Muraco says he is unsure if he can even reopen in Montpelier.

“We are still looking for a different location to go to because we are unable to continue at the one, we were at,” Muraco said.

From having people packing the restaurant to enjoy the Mediterranean food - to not having one at all - Muraco was heartbroken.

“It was pretty traumatic. We were really busy 3 months ago, it was unexpected,” Muraco said.

His restaurant wasn’t the only one that affected.

“This season has been very tumultuous. It’s been really hard to really know who’s going to come back to business or not,” said Montpelier Alive Executive Director Katie Trautz.

Trautz said it’s inspiring to everyone working hard to build their community back.

“There’s a lot of determination by businesses to come back to Montpelier and open this fall especially before the holidays,” Trautz said.

Trautz said she’s shocked to see the turnout.

”So, the restaurants just came together to pull this event together. And they’ve been really motivated, it’s been surprising and a wonderful thing,” Trautz said.

People enjoyed food and drinks from Montpelier restaurants and listened to live music. Tunbridge resident Christina Grunwaldt says she’s glad to see Montpelier restaurants bouncing back.

“You know to come support them and just be a part of the community and I’m looking forward to positive pie being back open because that’s usually my go-to for pizza,” Grunwaldt said.

As for Muraco -- he hopes the profits Saturday help revive the hippie chickpea.

Organizers said they hope to have roughly 500 people to Oktoberfest

