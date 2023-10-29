How to help
New trail to be built in Lyndon

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kingdom trails is expected to add a new addition in Lyndon by next summer. The town of Lyndon granted kingdom trails 24 thousand dollars in ARPA funds to expand their trails in town. The trail will be about two miles, running through the center of town. The goal of the project is to attract more people to businesses in the area. The organization says they are looking forward to working with new landowners that have the trail on their properties.

“We can’t do it without them. Yeah, it’s exciting. Kingdom trails is actually about to celebrate 30 years next summer. So these trails will be part of the celebration. It truly is a community serving organization.” said Abby Long, Kingdom Trails Executive Director. With the new addition, Kingdom trails will have over 100 trails.

