How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Plainfield residents react to suspicious death

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - State police are investigating yet another death – the seventh suspicious death within the last three weeks.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a couple and their son discovered a body on their property at the end of Gore Road in Plainfield.

State troopers say evidence gathered at the scene indicates the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Gore Road residents were shocked by the news. Jeanna Wright and her husband were a few houses down when the family who discovered the body knocked on their door, asking to use their phone to call the police.

“They were shook up,” Wright recalled. “His wife was crying and he was sitting in his truck and he was shaking, and their son was very shaken up.”

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy. The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death are pending. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but we’ll continue to report as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[Insert Caption Here]
Vermont State Police investigating a suspicious death in Plainfield
File image
Police seize 8 guns from encampment after U-32 school bus hit by gunfire
Vermont State Police searched a home on Chapdelaine Road in Brownington Friday.
Vt. investigators search Orleans County property
Eden Scene
2 bodies in Eden identified as missing Massachusetts men
Honoree Flemming and Ron Powers
Husband of murdered Castleton woman seeks answers

Latest News

South Burlington
South Burlington participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Burlington
Dog costume contest returns to Church Street
Widower remembers Honoree Fleming
Last seen Thursday in Newport City.
Search for missing teen from Newport City
The annual dog costume contest on Church Street Marketplace returned for its second year...
Canines in costume parade through Burlington