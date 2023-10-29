Plainfield residents react to suspicious death

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - State police are investigating yet another death – the seventh suspicious death within the last three weeks.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, a couple and their son discovered a body on their property at the end of Gore Road in Plainfield.

State troopers say evidence gathered at the scene indicates the death occurred under suspicious circumstances.

Gore Road residents were shocked by the news. Jeanna Wright and her husband were a few houses down when the family who discovered the body knocked on their door, asking to use their phone to call the police.

“They were shook up,” Wright recalled. “His wife was crying and he was sitting in his truck and he was shaking, and their son was very shaken up.”

The victim’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy. The victim’s identity and cause and manner of death are pending. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but we’ll continue to report as we learn more.

