Plainfield suspicious death ruled homicide

Victim was killed by a gunshot wound
By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police identify 42 year-old Jeffrey Caron of Barre as the body found dead in Plainfield.

An autopsy confirmed Caron died by gunshot wound.

Police are now ruling the case a homicide.

VSP said they believe its an isolated incident - with no threat to the public.

They said they do not believe there is any connection between this homicide and the six other ones that have happened in Vermont in the last month.

Police said no one is in custody at this time.

WCAX will continue to provide updates on this case as they are available.

