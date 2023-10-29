How to help
Police: Missing 14-year-old found safe

By WCAX News Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE:

According to the Newport Police Department, Lyllian Bennet was located and is safe.

Posted by Newport Police Department on Saturday, October 28, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY - Oct. 29, 2023

Newport Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Police say the family of Lyllian Bennet reported her missing at 5p.m. on Thursday after she did not get off the bus as expected.

Bennet was last seen in the area of 40 Lakemont Road in Newport City.

Police believe she left on her own.

Bennet is 5 foot one inch - roughly 110 pounds with shoulder-length dark brown hair and two nose piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white butterfly, gray pants and white sneakers carrying a cream-colored Reebok backpack.

Newport police are asking for community assistance in locating Bennet - if anyone has any information they are encouraged to contact them.

