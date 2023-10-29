Saranac Lake opens Narcan and Xylazine test strip vending machine

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - What’s believed to be New York’s first Narcan and Xylazine test strip vending machine has been installed at the Saranac Lake Police department, according to its Chief. He says despite the machine being installed a little more than two weeks ago, it’s already been restocked. To access the free life saving supplies. He says you have to enter a four digit code, and answer a few questions that do not ask for personal identification information. Perrotte says the machine’s reception has been largely positive.

“It truly is an epidemic and like I said there may be some naysayers out there.. I truly care about the community and I want to see folks get the help that they need.” says Chief Darin Perrotte.

The harm reduction machine is located inside the main entrance of the police station, which is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Narcan and testing strips can also be obtained outside of those hours but you will need to contact police to gain access.

