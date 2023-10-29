South Burlington participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday is drug take back day - when police across the state collect unwanted prescriptions to reduce substance abuse.

South Burlington Detective Sergeant Gerry Eno is one of dozens of officials across the state collecting old prescriptions for Drug Takeback Day.

“I think there’s a lot more prescriptions out there than there used to be, and this gives us a safe way of getting rid of them,” Eno said.

The bi-annual event, led by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration, gives Vermonters an environmentally-friendly alternative to flushing drugs down the toilet and can help prevent addiction before it starts.

State Commissioner of Health Mark Levine says the Take Back also helps safeguard people from unintended harm.

“This is really to protect kids, to protect pets, and to protect loved ones and friends from being exposed unnecessarily to drugs that could potentially harm them in some way,” Levine explained.

There are prescription drop-off sites available year-round, but Levine believes that having a day dedicated to acknowledging drug abuse engages people in a solution.

“Help people who want to be helpful and make it easier for them to not play a role,” Levine said.

In the midst of the state’s addiction crisis, Detective Sergeant Eno says Take Backs become more important with every passing year.

According to the Department of Health, opioid-related deaths are nearly five times higher today than they were in 2012.

“I think every year is probably a little bit more important because we’re seeing these increases in drug addiction problems,” Eno said. “The less supply out there, it’s gonna be tough to rely on these substances.”

The state will host another Take Back next spring. There are over 80 prescription disposal locations across the state available year-round.

