Thetford hosts high school cross country state championships

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - On a beautiful Saturday, Thetford was the site of the cross country state champions.

On the girls side, CVU cruised to its 19th title in 21 years in D1, while U-32 repeated in D2, and Stowe claimed its first-ever title in D3.

On the boys side, St. Johnsbury held off Essex by just three points to claim its third-straight crown, while U-32 completed the D2 sweep, and Craftsbury won its fourth consecutive in D3.

Check out the full recap in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.