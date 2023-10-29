How to help
Thetford hosts high school cross country state championships

Stowe claims first girls XC title; St. Johnsbury boys win third straight
By Michael Dugan
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - On a beautiful Saturday, Thetford was the site of the cross country state champions.

On the girls side, CVU cruised to its 19th title in 21 years in D1, while U-32 repeated in D2, and Stowe claimed its first-ever title in D3.

On the boys side, St. Johnsbury held off Essex by just three points to claim its third-straight crown, while U-32 completed the D2 sweep, and Craftsbury won its fourth consecutive in D3.

Check out the full recap in the video above.

